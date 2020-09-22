2020 Early Voting Information

Advertisement

The voting registration deadline is Oct. 5 in both Texas and Arkansas.

Bowie County Early Voting October 13 – 30

1. Bowie County Courthouse New Boston – 710 James Bowie

2. Southwest Center Texarkana – 3222 W. 7th Street

3. Walnut Church of Christ Texarkana – 2720 Moores Lane

Miller County Early Voting October 19 – November 2

1. Cabe Center First Methodist Church Texarkana – 400 E. Sixth Street

October 29 – 30 – 8 a.m. – 6 p.m

November 2 – 8 a.m – 5 p.m.

1. Central Baptist Church, 2117 East 35th St., Texarkana

2. Stanley Davis Community Center, 203 East Redcut Rd., Fouke

3. Sugar Hill United Methodist Church, 1621 Sugar Hill Rd., Texarkana

Miller County Election Day sites 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3

College Hill, Highland Church of Christ: 1705 Highland, Texarkana

Doddridge, Doddridge Community Center

Fouke, Stanley Davis Community Center: 203 East Redcut Road, Fouke

Garland, Garland City Hall: 104 5th St.

Greenwich Village, Christ United Methodist Church: 5204 South Rondo Rd., Texarkana

Hickory Street Baptist Church: 2923 Hickory St., Texarkana

Legacy Baptist Church (formerly Genoa Baptist Church): 70 MC 289, Texarkana

North Heights, Central Baptist Church: 2117 East 35th Texarkana

Ozan, Jamison Center of Kindness: 1101 Couch, Texarkana

Rondo, Rondo United Methodist Church: 2335 North Rondo Rd., Texarkana

Sandflat, Bridging the Gap of Arkansas: 209 East 14th, Texarkana

Sugar Hill, Sugar Hill United Methodist Church: 1621 Sugar Hill Rd., Texarkana

Union, Cornerstone Baptist Church: 3900 Union Rd., Texarkana

Bowie County Election Day sites



