2020 Early Voting Information

Advertisement
The voting registration deadline is Oct. 5 in both Texas and Arkansas.
Bowie County Early Voting October 13 – 30
1. Bowie County Courthouse New Boston – 710 James Bowie
2. Southwest Center Texarkana – 3222 W. 7th Street
3. Walnut Church of Christ Texarkana – 2720 Moores Lane
Miller County Early Voting October 19 – November 2
Advertisement
1. Cabe Center First Methodist Church Texarkana – 400 E. Sixth Street
October 29 – 30 – 8 a.m. – 6 p.m
November 2 – 8 a.m – 5 p.m.
1. Central Baptist Church, 2117 East 35th St., Texarkana
2. Stanley Davis Community Center, 203 East Redcut Rd., Fouke
3. Sugar Hill United Methodist Church, 1621 Sugar Hill Rd., Texarkana
Miller County Election Day sites 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3
- College Hill, Highland Church of Christ: 1705 Highland, Texarkana
- Doddridge, Doddridge Community Center
- Fouke, Stanley Davis Community Center: 203 East Redcut Road, Fouke
- Garland, Garland City Hall: 104 5th St.
- Greenwich Village, Christ United Methodist Church: 5204 South Rondo Rd., Texarkana
- Hickory Street Baptist Church: 2923 Hickory St., Texarkana
- Legacy Baptist Church (formerly Genoa Baptist Church): 70 MC 289, Texarkana
- North Heights, Central Baptist Church: 2117 East 35th Texarkana
- Ozan, Jamison Center of Kindness: 1101 Couch, Texarkana
- Rondo, Rondo United Methodist Church: 2335 North Rondo Rd., Texarkana
- Sandflat, Bridging the Gap of Arkansas: 209 East 14th, Texarkana
- Sugar Hill, Sugar Hill United Methodist Church: 1621 Sugar Hill Rd., Texarkana
- Union, Cornerstone Baptist Church: 3900 Union Rd., Texarkana
Bowie County Election Day sites
Advertisement!