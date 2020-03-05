2020 Twice as Fine Texarkana Wine Festival – A Celebration of Art, Food, Music and Wine

Advertisement

The Alzheimer’s Alliance Tri-State Area cordially invites you to join them for their 6th Annual Twice as Fine Texarkana Festival, a one-of its kind wine, art, music and food festival for the Four States Area- to be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 – Spring Lake Park, Texarkana, TX.

The Twice as Fine Texarkana Wine Festival will target a highly affluent audience of wine and food enthusiasts. Wineries from across the State of Texas, numerous merchants and local businesses will give visitors an opportunity to taste and purchase wines and gourmet treats at their best, all from one location. Great music, artisan crafts and food tasting are always “Twice as Fine when there’s Wine!!!”

In 2019, over 12,000 visitors attended the 5th Annual Twice as Fine Texarkana Wine Festival and the event is voted as the Best Charity Events in Texarkana. The annual event will be held at beautiful Spring Lake Park in Texarkana on Saturday, May 2, 2020, from 11:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M.

Sponsorship benefits include front row access to what will be Texarkana’s most exclusive event including involvement in pre-event marketing, an on-site presence during the event, as well as complimentary admission and VIP access for your guests.

The best part is that 100% of our proceeds will be used LOCALLY for Alzheimer’s Alliance Tri-State Area and Our Place Respite Care Center. Alzheimer’s is a devastating disease that impacts the lives of over 17,000 families in our area alone.

Alzheimer’s Alliance Tri-State works diligently to provide education and support to improve the quality of life for those families. Our Place Respite Care Center provides a safe, stimulating social environment for those with Alzheimer’s and other related dementias. This allows their caregivers the much-needed rest and time to tend to their own health-related needs both physically and emotionally.

The Alzheimer’s Alliance Tri-State Area hopes to see you at our 6th Annual Twice as Fine Texarkana Wine Festival.

