It’s that time of year again! The Texarkana Museums System invites you to our 8th Annual Easter Egg Hunt at the Ace of Clubs House at 420 Pine St., Texarkana, TX 75501. On April 9th, 2022, at 11 am, children 0 to 12 are welcome to come participate in the hunt. This event is free, and registration is required. To find registration, visit www.TexarkanaMuseums.org/Events, or call 903-793-4831 for more information. After the Easter Egg Hunt, crafts will be available for the children to participate in and take home with them. Also, the Easter Bunny will be present, so make sure to take your photos with him.

The Ace of Clubs House was built in 1885, in the height of the Victorian period and has an unusual floor plan featuring three octagonal rooms at one end and a long rectangular room at the other. It was a private residence for one hundred years and was owned by three different families, before Miss Olivia, the last residence, left it to the Texarkana Museums System in 1985. The Ace of Clubs House offers guided tours Tuesday through Sunday and typically hosts special events such as workshops, lectures, and other activities on the third Saturday of the month.

