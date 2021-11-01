A Stroll Through the Past at Rose Hill Cemetery

Join the Texarkana Museums System for the latest Twilight Tour of Rose Hill Cemetery on Saturday, November 6 beginning at 6:30 p.m. Living History performers will bring Texarkana History to life. Tickets are $15 per person or $10 for TMS Members. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are on sale now at TexarkanaMuseums.org/Events or call 903-793-4831 for more information.

This latest guided living history tour of Rose Hill Cemetery features stories from Texarkana’s first decades as told through living history monologues.

“Rose Hill Cemetery is one of the two oldest cemeteries in the city and is the final resting place of some of the region’s earliest pioneer settlers,” says TMS Curator, Jamie Simmons. “Their personal stories tell the story of Texarkana’s founding and it’s sometimes tumultuous early years.”

The Talking Dead: Rose Hill Cemetery is scheduled for Saturday, November 6 beginning at 6:30 p.m., weather permitting. Rose Hill Cemetery is located on Leila Street at the intersection with Phenie Avenue in Texarkana, Texas. There will be no parking in the cemetery, so please call for directions and assistance. This is a wheelchair accessible event. Tickets are $15 each or $10 for TMS Members. Tickets are limited and must be purchased in advance, so get yours today at TexarkanaMuseums.org/Events.

This tour is the latest in the Twilight Tours series offered by Texarkana Museums System to promote an understanding of Texarkana history through the unique stories of individuals. These new walking tours were developed specifically for evening hours. Talking Dead tours feature one of Texarkana’s historic cemeteries on the first Saturday of each month, through December.

The Texarkana Museums System operates the Museum of Regional History, Discovery Place Interactive Museum, The Ace of Clubs House and the P. J. Ahern Home in Historic Downtown Texarkana, USA. TMS hosts programs, exhibits, and community events every weekend of the month. For more information about this or future events, please call 903-793-4831, visit www.texarkanamuseums.org, find us on FaceBook, or email Ahern@TexarkanaMuseums.org.

