Ace of Clubs Painting on The Lawn

The Texarkana Museums System will be hosting a Painting on the Lawn event this month. Guest Artist, Richard Cramer, will be instructing a red, white and blue themed Shoe and Hat painting for the public to recreate and take home. The event will be July 16, 2022 and starts at 5:30 pm on the lawn at the Ace of Clubs House.

We will have a limited number of spots available so registration ahead of time is required. Tickets may be purchased at www.TexarkanaMuseums.org/Events. Members are $20 each and non-members are only $25.00 This event will be BYOB with the museums serving light refreshments. For more information, call AceofClubs@TexarkanaMuseums.org or call 903-793-4831.

The Ace of Clubs House was built in 1885, at the height of the Victorian period and has an unusual floor plan featuring three octagonal rooms at one end and a long rectangular room at the other. It was a private residence for one hundred years and was owned by three different families, before Miss Olivia, the last residence, left it to the Texarkana Museums System in 1985. The Ace of Clubs House offers guided tours Tuesday through Sunday and typically hosts special events such as workshops, lectures, and other activities on the third Saturday of the month.

