Adjunct Faculty Recruitment Event to be Held at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana (UAHT) will hold an Adjunct Faculty Recruitment Fair at the UA Texarkana Campus on Tuesday, April 19, from 3:30 to 7:00 p.m. in the Administration Building located at 3501 U of A Way in Texarkana, Arkansas. Instructors are needed in several areas and disciplines, including non-credit offerings.

The College is seeking candidates interested in teaching day, night, Saturday, and online courses at the Hope and Texarkana Campuses. Interested candidates with a college degree or any third-party certifications should bring unofficial copies to the recruitment fair. Individuals who have significant real-world experience outside the classroom will also be considered. UAHT staff will be available to review transcripts, work experience, and other equivalencies to a degree or credentials.

Areas of instruction needed include but are not limited to the following:

Math

Science

Biology

Physical Science

Chemistry

Clinical Nursing

Accounting

Electrical

Welding

HVAC

Maintenance

English

Communications

Philosophy

Spanish

Criminal Justice

Non-Credit Courses

During the event, candidates will have the opportunity to sit down with directors and deans to discuss teaching options for which they may qualify. Candidates will have the chance to complete their UAHT employment application, submit copies of transcripts or certifications, discuss relevant work experiences, and share their qualifications with the appropriate dean or director from their respective departments. Although not required, candidates are encouraged to bring their resumes to this event.

Candidates must hold a master’s degree for college credit transfer courses with 18 graduate semester hours in the discipline or equivalency. Candidates interested in teaching non-credit classes such as workforce development, continuing education or general interest, etc., should demonstrate experience in the area being taught. Work experience and/or licensure may be substituted for the degree requirements for candidates who wish to teach in non-transfer career and vocational courses such as trade, industry, business, technology, and allied health.

For more information or questions, don’t hesitate to contact Sheree Ferguson at sheree.ferguson@uaht.edu or call 870.777.5722.

