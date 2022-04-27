AHS AFJROTC Receives STEM Grant

The Arkansas High School Air Force Junior ROTC program recently received a science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) Teaching Tool Grant awarded by AFCEA Ark-La-Tex Chapter in the amount of $2,000.

Douglas McLane, AFJROTC instructor, said the Arkansas High School AFJROTC Program will use the funds to recreate the first Apollo Mission by designing a model diorama of the space exploration missions of the United States. “The cadets will build model rockets and a launch pad to aid in the space exploration curriculum for the 2022-2023 school year.”

McLane will attend the award ceremony at the LSU-Shreveport Cyber Collaboratory on May 4, 2022. The ceremony will air on the KTBS Rick Rowe Morning Show.

