A&M-Texarkana and Bowie County Master Gardeners to Present Program on “Tree Selection, Planting, & Care”

Texas A&M University-Texarkana and the Bowie County Master Gardeners will host a program titled “Tree Selection, Planting, and Care” on Monday, March 9th. The event will take place from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in room 326 of the University Center Building. The class, presented by Texas A&M District III Forester John Hawkins, is free and open to the public. Reservations are not required.

For more information contact Emily Newsome at TAMUT at 903.223.3039 or Steve Walls, Bowie County Master Gardeners, at 318.773.6203.

