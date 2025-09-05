A&M-Texarkana Announces Naming of Future Football Stadium and Center for Financial Literacy and Investment

Sponsor

Texas A&M University-Texarkana has announced a naming agreement with Red River Credit Union (RRCU) for the University’s future football stadium and the Center for Financial Literacy and Investment. RRCU Stadium will be home to the University’s new football team and will be constructed on University property along University Avenue. The RRCU Center for Financial Literacy and Investment will be located in the James C. Morriss Business, Engineering, and Technology Building. The Morriss building is currently under construction and is scheduled for completion in 2026.

The naming agreement was announced at a September 4 press conference outside Texas A&M University-Texarkana’s (TAMUT) University Center building, overlooking the future site of RRCU Stadium. Participating in the event were A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Ross Alexander, Red River Credit Union President Brad Bailey, Red River Credit Union Board of Directors President Fred Milton, Lone Star Conference Commissioner Jay Poerner, and A&M-Texarkana Athletic Director Ryan Wall. Jay Davis, TAMUT’s Executive Director of Financial and Entrepreneurship Engagement, emceed the event.

“Texas A&M University-Texarkana is proud to announce our agreement with RRCU for the naming of the RRCU Stadium and the RRCU Center for Financial Literacy and Investment,” said University President Dr. Ross Alexander. “RRCU’s commitment to serving the people of this community can be traced back to its beginning in 1943 and aligns perfectly with A&M-Texarkana’s commitment to providing a world-class education and being a catalyst for local economic growth. We are grateful to RRCU for its support of this University and its students and look forward to many years of serving our community together.”

“These are exciting times in RRCU’s long history,” said RRCU President Brad Bailey. “Landing the naming rights for the RRCU Stadium and RRCU Center for Financial Literacy and Investment cements our long-term partnership with A&M -Texarkana. Working with Dr. Alexander, the RRCU Board and I are excited for the future of the University and its continued growth.”

Planning for the RRCU Stadium is still in the early stages, but University officials indicate that amenities will likely include:

• Artificial turf

• Seating for approximately 6,000 with a focus on fan experience

• VIP Suites and Club Level seating

• A bowl-shaped stadium design

The exact timeline for construction has not yet been established, but the University has a goal of playing football in the fall of 2027 and would like to play in RRCU Stadium by the 2028 season.

Along with the addition of football, the A&M-Texarkana athletic department is also undergoing other changes. The University has announced its intent to transition from the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) into National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II athletics. One of the initial stages of the process is to secure an invitation to compete in an existing NCAA Division II conference. Texas A&M University-Texarkana has secured an invitation to compete as a member of the Lone Star Conference, one of the premier conferences in NCAA Division II athletics.

“Our transition to NCAA Division II is a transformational moment for Texas A&M University–Texarkana,” said Ryan Wall, A&M-Texarkana Director of Athletics. “It elevates our athletic department into one of the most competitive conferences in the country while strengthening the visibility and reputation of the entire University. For our student-athletes, this move means more resources, more opportunities to compete at the highest level, and an experience that fully aligns with the NCAA Division II philosophy of balancing athletics, academics, and community engagement. This is not just about raising the level of competition—it’s about raising the standard for what it means to be a student-athlete at TAMUT.”

The RRCU Center for Financial Literacy and Investment is designed to empower individuals to achieve financial wellness through financial literacy and investment education. The center offers several outreach programs and workshops as well as one-on-one sessions on topics such as budgeting, debt reduction, and credit management. “Our partnership with Red River Credit Union allows us to provide more than just education; we’re providing real-world tools and access to resources that directly empower our community,” said Jay Davis, TAMUT Executive Director of Financial and Entrepreneurship Engagement. “This center is the heart of a collaborative effort to build a financially strong and resilient Four States Area, one person at a time.”

For additional information about TAMUT’s RRCU Center for Financial Literacy, visit www.tamut.edu/cfli. For information about TAMUT’s athletic department, including upcoming game schedules and live stream information, visit www.tamuteagles.com.

