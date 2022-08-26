A&M-Texarkana Announces New Academic Programs in Nursing and Social Work

Advertisement

Texas A&M University-Texarkana has announced that it will be adding two new academic programs for the fall 2023 semester, pending final approval from the university’s accreditation agency. The university will be adding a Family Nurse Practitioner program and a bachelor’s degree in social work, pending approval by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

Both of the new programs will feature an emphasis on providing healthcare to rural and underserved populations, said A&M-Texarkana Director of Nursing Dr. Heather McKnight. “Both of these new academic programs are in high demand, said McKnight. “In addition to the traditional coursework associated with these degrees, our students will be taught methods to improve the quality of and access to medical care that so many people in our region desperately need.”

“We are thrilled to be adding these new programs to our academic offerings at Texas A&M University-Texarkana,” said A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Emily Cutrer. “These programs were funded by the Texas Legislature as a part of the university’s Better East Texas Initiative, which allows us to serve the people of the region not only by providing access to higher education, but by also helping to improve access to services that will improve their overall quality of life.”

The university’s general application for admission for the fall 2023 semester is currently open and available at www.tamut.edu. More specific information about the two new programs will be made available at a later date. For information about the upcoming Family Nurse Practitioner program contact Dr. Heather McKnight at HMcKnight@tamut.edu. For information about the bachelor’s degree in social work contact Dr. La Tonya Noel-Wilburn at lwilburn@tamut.edu.

