A&M-Texarkana Announces New Educational Partnership with Ground Floor Collective

Texas A&M University-Texarkana has announced that a new community partnership has been formed between the University and the Ground Floor Collective. The new partnership will allow employees of the non-profit organization to receive discounted tuition on coursework at Texas A&M University-Texarkana. The partnership was finalized with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the parties on June 16, 2025.

Established in 2023, Ground Floor Collective works to unite and empower communities by providing the guidance, resources, and knowledge necessary to tackle complex issues and support adult learners outside of the classroom setting. The organization uses a collective impact approach to solving problems, bringing together a diverse group of stakeholders from the community to tackle the often-complex challenges faced by individuals and families. By providing access to resources like education, healthcare, housing, and economic opportunity, Ground Floor Collective helps break individuals and families free from a cycle of poverty.

“We are pleased to announce our new partnership with Ground Floor Collective,” said Texas A&M University-Texarkana President Dr. Ross Alexander. This is an organization whose mission is to provide help to individuals and families during times of great need. We are proud to now help their employees reach their own education goals.”

“This collaboration is a significant investment in our team’s professional growth and well-being, empowering them to pursue higher education, develop new skills, and advance their careers,” said Kristina Rivas, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Ground Floor Collective. “By making higher education more accessible, we are not only supporting our staff’s personal ambitions but also strengthening the quality of service we deliver to the community. This partnership will have a ripple effect, as staff members who further their education bring fresh perspectives, enhanced expertise, and innovative ideas back to our organization. In turn, this elevates the impact we can make together in the community. We are grateful to Texas A&M University-Texarkana for their commitment to workforce development and for helping us build a brighter future for our employees and those we serve.”

Under the new academic partnership all full-time employees of Ground Floor Collective will receive a tuition discount on all undergraduate, graduate, certificate, or micro-credential programs delivered in-person, online, or through a hybrid format. The agreement also waives the standard application fee. In addition to the tuition discount, any eligible employee who is a new student at the university will receive the First Flight Scholarship, which gives the new students their first class free if they are enrolled in at least 6 hours at the undergraduate or graduate level.

Employees wishing to take advantage of the new partnership must meet the admissions standards of the program to which they apply and must remain in good academic standing. For additional information about this and additional academic partnerships please visit the university website at www.tamut.edu/partnerships.

