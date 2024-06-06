A&M-Texarkana Announces New Educational Partnership with LifeNet

Sponsor

Texas A&M University-Texarkana and LifeNet have formed a new academic partnership that will allow LifeNet employees to take courses at the university at a discounted rate. The partnership was officially launched with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on June 4, 2024, at LifeNet in Texarkana, TX.

“We are honored to bring LifeNet on board as one of our valued community partners,” said Dr. Ross Aleander, President of Texas A&M University-Texarkana. For more than 30 years they have served the people of our area with life-saving emergency medical services. It is our pleasure to assist their employees as they further their education to expand their career paths for the future.”

“I am excited for this partnership. LifeNet encourages and supports our employees in their educational journeys,” said LifeNet CEO Alyssa Haley. “Today’s signing reinforces the importance of our two organizations working together to increase the access to high-quality education for our workforce.”

Under the new academic partnership all full-time employees of LifeNet will receive a discount on all undergraduate, graduate, certificate, or micro-credential programs delivered in-person, online, or through a hybrid format. The agreement also waives the standard application fee. In addition to the tuition discount, any eligible employee who is a new student at the university will receive the First Flight Scholarship, which gives the new student their first class free if they are enrolled in at least 6 hours at the undergraduate or graduate level.

Employees wishing to take advantage of the new partnership must meet the admissions standards of the program to which they apply and must remain in good academic standing. For additional information about this and additional academic partnerships please visit the university website at www.tamut.edu/partnerships.



About Texas A&M University-Texarkana:

As a member of The Texas A&M University System, Texas A&M University-Texarkana is a comprehensive regional university that provides students with academically challenging, engaging and rewarding educational experiences through quality teaching, scholarship, student support services, co-curricular programming, research, and service.

Photo: Alyssa Haley, LifeNet CEO (left) and Dr. Ross Alexander, A&M-Texarkana President sign a memorandum of understanding establishing a partnership between the university and the emergency medical services provider. LifeNet employees are now eligible to take courses at the university with reduced tuition rates.

