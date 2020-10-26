A&M-Texarkana Athletics Quarantines Three Sports Teams for Covid-19 Exposure

Advertisement

The Texas A&M University-Texarkana Athletics Department has quarantined three of the university’s intercollegiate athletic teams after a player on each team tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

The TAMUT women’s soccer team, women’s basketball team, and men’s basketball team each had one player report a positive COVID-19 test. As a result, each team is in a 14 day quarantine period to quell the potential spread in the event other players were exposed. All upcoming games that were scheduled within the quarantine period have been cancelled.

Texas A&M University-Texarkana offers free on-site COVID-19 testing for students, faculty, and staff. The additional members of all three athletic teams will be tested to ensure there is no additional spread within each team.

