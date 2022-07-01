A&M-Texarkana Awards Scholarships Funded by Farmers Bank Foundation’s Distinguished Speaker Series

Advertisement

Officials from Texas A&M University-Texarkana, Texarkana College, and the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana recently gathered at Farmers Bank & Trust to celebrate a group of students who are receiving scholarships to Texas A&M University-Texarkana for the upcoming semester.

Farmers Bank & Trust Texarkana Market President James Bramlett presented a check for $27,000 to A&M-Texarkana to be used for student scholarships. The scholarship funding was raised by the 2022 Farmers Bank Foundation Distinguished Speaker Series, which featured former astronaut and Naval aviator Captain Scott Kelly. The annual speaker series, in its second year, raises money for scholarships that are in turn awarded to students who have graduated from Texarkana College and the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana so that they may continue their education at A&M-Texarkana.

“Farmers Bank & Trust is pleased to be able to present these scholarships to these young men and women,” Bramlett said while addressing the students. “We are proud of the work they’ve each done to get to this point and look forward to watching their success as they continue their education.”

“We are so lucky to have a wonderful community partner in Farmers Bank & Trust,” said A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Emily Cutrer. “We know that the number one reason students pause or halt their education is because of the financial burden. Thanks to Farmers Bank & Trust and the Farmers Bank Foundation Distinguished Speaker Series, these six students will be able to continue forward to complete their bachelor’s degree at Texas A&M University-Texarkana.”

The students who received the 2022 Distinguished Speaker Series scholarships are Jacob Carnes Galvan and Maria Labrada from the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana, and Jacklyn Hudson, Kenisha Stuart, Brittany Harrington, and Cami Lisko from Texarkana College.

