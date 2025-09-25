A&M-Texarkana Eagle Roundup Scheduled for October 9th. Event to Honor Distinguished and Emerging Alumni, Faculty, and Friends

Sponsor

Texas A&M University-Texarkana has recently announced the 2025 honorees for the upcoming Eagle Roundup, scheduled for October 9, 2025. The Eagle Roundup will take place on the A&M-Texarkana campus and will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets to the event are $75 each and all proceeds go toward student scholarships at the University. The event will feature a BBQ dinner from Blue Ember Smokehouse and live music from Hope, Arkansas native Mae Estes.

Mae Estes, AIMP’s 2024 Rising Songwriter-Artist of the Year winner is one of the key Country females to watch, being named to CMT’s Next Women of Country Class of 2024 and a slew of artist watch lists. Signed to Big Machine Records, Mae recently wrapped up her run as support on select dates of Brad Paisley’s Truck Still Works World Tour and Luke Bryan’s Country Song Came On Tour. Her five-track self-titled EP, Mae Estes, is set for release on October 10.

The 2025 Distinguished Alumni recipients are Susan Warmack, Shawn Vaughn, and Manuel Western. Emerging Alumni Awards, given to recent graduates who are already making a significant impact in their fields, include Timothy Frith, Dustin Higby, and Taehlor Lafferty. The 2025 Distinguished Faculty member is Dr. Kim Murray. The A&M-Texarkana Alumni Pioneer Award will go to Crystalle Sloan, and the 2025 Spirit of A&M-Texarkana Award will be presented to James Bramlett.

“We are honored to celebrate the accomplishments of this year’s award winners,” said Dr. Ross Alexander, President of Texas A&M University-Texarkana. “Their career accomplishments, community service, and dedication to the advancement of A&M-Texarkana are second to none, and they exemplify the very best of what it means to be an A&M-Texarkana Eagle.”

Susan Warmack is a Tohono O’odham tribal elder, born in Ajo, Arizona, and spent her formative years in the GuVo District on the Tohono O’odham Reservation. She has deep ancestral roots in both the traditional Indigenous community and Arizona’s pioneering history. Susan earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing and a Master of Business Administration in Management from Texas A&M University–Texarkana, reflecting both her educational dedication and strong connection to Texarkana.

Susan’s son David observed as a young child the scarcity of books in their community. Together, along with community members, they co-founded the 501(c)(3) nonprofit Native American Advancement Foundation (NAAF) in 2011 to boost literacy and resources in their village. With Susan as Board Chair, NAAF has expanded to include programs for early childhood education, after school and summer learning, food sovereignty, and drug and alcohol prevention, all while maintaining the O’odham traditions.

Susan’s upbringing profoundly influenced her mission. Her early years were spent without electricity or running water, hauling water for miles in a 1940’s Army surplus water tank and experiencing life under the stars, learning resilience, tradition, and community values first-hand. Her leadership at NAAF is driven by a belief in self-empowerment: “No longer should we wait on someone else to fix our problems.” She emphasizes honoring the strength within Native American communities and building vibrant futures for its youth.

In addition to her leadership at NAAF, Susan serves as Vice-Chair and member of the Tohono O’odham Nation’s Institutional Review Board, which ensures that research conducted within the Nation reflects tribal values, ethics, and sovereignty. Her journey from TAMUT graduate to national leader in Native community advancement reflects the impact of an A&M-Texarkana education and the lasting bond between the University and its alumni.

Shawn M. Vaughn serves as the Public Information Officer (PIO) for the Texarkana Texas Police Department. He’s embraced this role since joining the department in 2013 after a 26-year career with the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, where he reached the rank of captain before retiring. As PIO, Vaughn is dedicated to keeping the community informed and building trust through transparency. He takes pride in clearly communicating with the public about safety efforts and police operations, always “with a smile”. Over the years, Vaughn has played a key role in fostering positive community relations. One of these initiatives includes “Shop with a Cop and Firefighter” where children in need are paired with local first responders for a holiday shopping experience. Vaughn helped promote and establish the program as a nonprofit organization that brings joy to all who participate. He also coordinates innovative community engagement efforts like “The Policing Experience,” a hands-on, immersive program that invites residents to participate in realistic police training scenarios, from mock traffic stops to judgment shooting exercises, to demystify law enforcement and deepen public understanding. He provides informative presentations to students and groups in our community, helping show them how to better protect themselves. In his capacity as PIO, Vaughn handles the department’s social media accounts and frequently speaks to the media during critical incidents, from shootings and drug overdose investigations to traffic safety initiatives, providing clear and empathetic messaging that prioritizes community safety and awareness.

Manuel “Manny” Western treasures his family above all else. His wife Hannah and their two children, Ezekiel and Isabella, are the heart of his life and his greatest blessing. Their love and support guide everything he does, from managing the family farm to serving his community and advancing his career. Manny is Vice President and Commercial Loan Officer at Community State Bank in Texarkana, where he is known for his professionalism, integrity, and dedication to helping local businesses grow.

A proud U.S. Army veteran, Manny served as a helicopter crew chief, carrying forward the values of service, discipline, and leadership into his civilian and professional life. Deeply committed to Texarkana, he serves as Vice Chair and Treasurer of Keep Texarkana Beautiful, leading initiatives like Arbor Day events, beautification projects, and the Activated Alley Project, which transformed a central downtown space into a symbol of community spirit.

He has also contributed his time and leadership as a board member for Hospice of Texarkana and the Caddo Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America and volunteered with organizations like the Harvest Texarkana Regional Food Bank. Balancing a successful banking career with community service, Manny exemplifies A&M–Texarkana’s core values of leadership, service, and excellence, making a lasting impact through his military service, professional achievements, and hands-on efforts in support of others.

Tim Frith is an attorney at Wright Lindsey Jennings in Little Rock, Arkansas, where he specializes in business and commercial litigation and maintains a growing sports law practice focused on representing student-athletes. A 2020 graduate of Texas A&M University-Texarkana and former Eagles baseball player, Tim went on to earn his Juris Doctor degree, graduating cum laude from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock Bowen School of Law in 2024. A native of Stayton, Oregon, Tim values the small class sizes and personal attention at TAMUT, crediting the University’s advising and affordability as essential to his academic and professional success. As of 2025, he also serves on TAMUT’s Alumni Association Board of Directors, where he contributes his enthusiasm and meaningful connection back to the University community.

Dustin Higby is a 2024 Honors Program graduate of Texas A&M University-Texarkana, where he earned a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering with nearly a 3.8 GPA and was recognized as the program’s Outstanding Mechanical Engineering Student of the Year. As an undergraduate, he completed an Honors research project on the use of interactive and 4D models for engineering education, presenting his work at the Red River Honors Student Symposium and the ASME International Mechanical Engineering Congress and Exposition (IMECE 2023).

Currently a Project Engineer at Domtar, Dustin leads capital project design and implementation. He has remained actively engaged with TAMUT, assisting with the Materials Selection and Design Lab, mentoring capstone design teams, and contributing to internship and recruitment efforts through Domtar. From working his way through school as a machinist to excelling as an engineer and mentor, Dustin exemplifies the spirit of a soaring Eagle, combining academic excellence, professional achievement, and a commitment to giving back to his alma mater and community.

Taehlor Lafferty is the first female graduate of Texas A&M University-Texarkana’s Mechanical Engineering program and a 2023 Honors Program graduate. She excelled academically, earning a 3.959 GPA and a place on the President’s Honor Roll, while also completing four additional student-designed Honors projects in just one year. Taehlor distinguished herself through leadership in the classroom and beyond, serving as Treasurer and Secretary for Phi Theta Kappa Beta Kappa and mentoring youth as a local soccer coach. Professionally, Taehlor serves as a Senior Reliability Engineer at Domtar, where she manages operator and maintenance training, develops reliability inspection routes, and oversees implementation of the MAINTelligence system across the mill. She previously gained valuable industry experience through three internships with Graphic Packaging International and led her Senior Design Capstone Project in partnership with Ledwell Texarkana. Dedicated to service, Taehlor has frequently volunteered in her community, being involved in everything from youth programs and local churches to food distribution efforts. She is also a strong advocate for women in engineering, encouraging others to challenge stereotypes and lead with confidence in a male-dominated field. Balancing her professional career with her role as a new mother, Taehlor exemplifies the resilience, leadership, and excellence of A&M-Texarkana alumni.

Dr. Kim Murray is an Associate Professor of Sociology at Texas A&M University-Texarkana and a proud native of Maud, Texas. She earned her B.A. and M.A. in Sociology from the University of Arkansas and her Ph.D. from the University of Oklahoma. Dr. Murray coordinates the Sociology program, serves as the faculty advisor for Alpha Kappa Delta, the International Honor Society of Sociology, and co-directs the Office for Teaching and Faculty Advancement. She is also a member of the Honors College Faculty.

In recognition of her commitment to teaching, Dr. Murray received TAMUT’s Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching in 2019. She has previously served on the editorial board of Sociological Spectrum, a peer-reviewed scholarly journal published by the Mid-South Sociological Association.

Crystalle Sloan recently retired from JCM Industries after a successful career marked by dedication and leadership. Over the years, she served the company in many roles, including Corporate Secretary/Treasurer until the sale of the company in March 2024.

Her professional influence extended beyond JCM. Crystalle served as Chairman of the Board three times and as a long-time board member for the National Association of Credit Management Water Products Industry Group, a respected network of credit professionals in the waterworks industry. In these roles, she provided steady leadership and helped guide best practices within the field.

Alongside her professional accomplishments, Crystalle has remained a steadfast supporter of Texas A&M University-Texarkana. With more than nine years of dedicated service to the Alumni Association, she has strengthened connections between graduates and the University, helping to foster a spirit of pride and engagement within the Eagle community.

Crystalle’s career achievements, industry leadership, and commitment to her alma mater reflect the values of excellence and service that define the University and its alumni.

James W. Bramlett has been a steadfast supporter of Texas A&M University-Texarkana, serving on the Alumni Board of Directors for over 15 years and previously holding the role of Board President. Throughout his tenure, he has been a tireless advocate for the University, dedicating his time, leadership, and resources to support students, alumni, and the broader Texarkana community.

As Market President of Farmers Bank & Trust in Texarkana, James has leveraged his professional influence to enhance educational opportunities for local students through his support of the Farmers Bank Foundation Distinguished Speaker Series, which provides scholarships to graduates of Texarkana College and The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana who continue their education at A&M-Texarkana.

Beyond his university work, he has served as Mayor of Texarkana, Texas, contributed to numerous boards and community initiatives, and led philanthropic efforts such as Bramlett Beans and Cornbread, which provides meals and gifts to families during the holiday season. His leadership consistently reflects a commitment to improving his community while fostering growth and opportunity.

James’ commitment goes beyond his professional and philanthropic work; he embodies the spirit of A&M-Texarkana through consistent engagement, mentorship, and advocacy for the University and its alumni. His dedication has left a lasting impact on the institution, making him a role model for alumni involvement and community leadership.

For additional information about the 2025 Eagle Roundup, contact Bryce Brooks, Development Officer at 903-334-6732 or bbrooks@tamut.edu. Tickets for the event can be purchased online at www.tamut.edu/roundup.

About Texas A&M University-Texarkana:

As a member of The Texas A&M University System, Texas A&M University-Texarkana is a comprehensive regional university that provides students with academically challenging, engaging and rewarding educational experiences through quality teaching, scholarship, student support services, co-curricular programming, research, and service.