A&M-Texarkana Extends Online Instruction through Spring 2020

TEXARKANA, Texas – Officials at Texas A&M University-Texarkana have announced that online instruction, scheduled to begin Monday, March 23, will continue throughout the end of the spring 2020 semester.

Students and parents as well as faculty and staff were notified of the decision Wednesday afternoon via an email from university president Dr. Emily Cutrer. “It was originally our intention to evaluate the necessity of online classes on a weekly basis and make any changes accordingly,” said President Dr. Emily Cutrer. “As we looked at the climate more closely we decided the right decision was to extend the online instruction period through the end of the semester. This allows our students, faculty, and staff to settle into a new routine without having to worry about what might change from one week to the next.”

Most university employees will work remotely, while a skeleton crew of staff will remain on site to ensure the continuity of university operations and provide for the needs of students who remain in the university’s residence hall. University police will continue with their normal schedule of operations.

For more information and continued updates please visit the university’s COVID-19 resource page at https://tamut.edu/About/Administration/COVID_19/index.html.

