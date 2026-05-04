A&M-Texarkana Mourns the Loss of Two Students

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TEXARKANA, Texas – The Texas A&M University-Texarkana community is navigating a period of profound grief following the recent passing of two students, Michael Pritchard and Aiden Villarreal. University officials released statements honoring both men, who were each nearing the completion of their respective degrees and preparing to enter their professional fields.

Michael Pritchard, a native of Texarkana and a student within the College of Nursing, Health, and Human Services, was tragically set to graduate on May 8, 2026. As a dedicated healthcare professional, Pritchard was in the final days of his journey toward a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Texas A&M University-Texarkana President Dr. Ross Alexander expressed the university’s heartbreak, noting that Pritchard’s commitment to the nursing profession was evident to all who knew him and that the thoughts of the entire campus remain with his family and friends.

In a separate announcement, university officials were notified on Friday, May 1, 2026, of the passing of Aiden Villarreal. A senior biology major from Bryan, Texas, Villarreal passed away on April 29 following a medical emergency. He was attending classes through the RELLIS Academic Alliance, a partnership that allows students to earn accredited degrees from Texas A&M System institutions while remaining on the RELLIS campus in Bryan.

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Villarreal was recognized by his instructors as a standout student who aspired to become a science teacher. Dr. Sebastian Schmidl, an Associate Professor of Biology at RELLIS, remembered Villarreal for his genuine interest in evolutionary biology and his desire to truly understand the complexities of the subject matter. Dr. Schmidl noted that Villarreal would be remembered for both his academic passion and the sincere, thoughtful manner in which he engaged with his studies.

President Alexander extended his deepest sympathies to Villarreal’s family, friends, and professors, acknowledging the difficult road ahead for the students and faculty at the RELLIS campus. Through the RELLIS partnership, A&M-Texarkana offers specialized programs in Biology, Electrical Engineering, and Supply Chain Management, fostering a tight-knit academic community that now joins the main Texarkana campus in mourning these significant losses.

Graycen Vargo, a track and field athlete, also passed away in late April after collapsing at a track meet in New Orleans