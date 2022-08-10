A&M-Texarkana Opens Applications for Fall 2023 Enrollment, Schedules Application Webinar to Assist in the Process

Advertisement

The start of the fall 2022 semester at Texas A&M University- Texarkana is less than three weeks away, but the university is already accepting applications for admission for the fall 2023 semester. Rising senior and transfer students are encouraged to apply as soon as possible. The university’s application for admission also doubles as its scholarship application. With scholarship numbers in limited supply, early applicants better their opportunity for scholarship eligibility.

“We have a team of admissions counselors at A&M-Texarkana who are passionate about what they do,” said TAMUT Director of Recruiting and New Student Programs Michael Stephenson. “They stand ready to support and guide prospective students through the application process.”

The college application process can sometimes be overwhelming, so Stephenson and his staff have scheduled a webinar to assist applicants and their families. “We know that the college application process can be daunting. We’ve decided to host a webinar to walk students and their families through the application and financial aid processes,” said Stephenson. The webinar is scheduled for August 16 th at 6:00 p.m. For more information or to register for the webinar please visit www.tamut.edu/links.

“We also want to remind people that we are still accepting applicants for the fall

2022 semester,” added Stephenson.

Advertisement

“We know there are a lot of people out there who have not yet made their plans for the upcoming semester. There’s still time…classes begin August 29 th .” For information about enrolling in the fall 2022 or fall 2023 semesters, prospective students can email admissions@tamut.edu.