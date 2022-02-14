A&M-Texarkana Schedules Spring Preview Day

Advertisement

Texas A&M University-Texarkana has scheduled its spring Preview Pay for prospective students for Saturday, February 19th at 10:00 a.m. Preview Day gives potential students an opportunity to spend a day on campus interacting with A&M-Texarkana faculty, staff, and students and is an excellent source of information about everything Texas A&M University-Texarkana has to offer.

The event will highlight:

• Specific academic tracks for freshman, transfer, and graduate students

• Academics- programs and majors

• Financial Aid- cost of attendance and scholarships

• Student life, campus involvement, and student success

• Parent/guardian frequently asked questions

• Honors program and student showcases

The event will also feature free lunch as well as a free t-shirt to the first 200 participants. There will also be a drawing for a $1000 scholarship.

For more information and to register for the event visit www.tamut.edu/previewday.

