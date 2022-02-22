A&M-Texarkana Schedules “The Big Event” Annual Day of Service

Advertisement

Texas A&M University-Texarkana has schedule the 2022 Big Event “Eagle Pride City Wide” for Saturday, April 9th from 7:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. The Big Event, a day of volunteerism and community service, originated at Texas A&M University in College Station in 1982. Since then, it has expanded to other universities around the United States. Locally, the first Big Event at A&M-Texarkana was held in April 2017. The local event features hundreds of TAMUT students, faculty, staff, alumni, and their families scattering across Texarkana helping to complete projects or perform acts of community service at parks, community centers, and other places and organizations.

“The Big Event is one of my favorite days of the year,” said A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Emily Cutrer. “I love to see our Eagle family come together to serve those in the community that need a hand. It’s important that we give back to the community that supports our university so well.”

The 2022 version of TAMUT’s Big Event will differ slightly from those in years past. Volunteer work has typically been limited to non-profit organizations, but this year the university will open project site requests to small businesses who were impacted by COVID-19. “We know it’s been a tough couple of years for small businesses,” said Michael Stephenson, TAMUT’s Director of Recruiting and New Student Programs. “This year we want to lend a hand to small businesses that have been impacted by the pandemic and are in need of some assistance.”

The 2022 Big Event is being sponsored by Farmers Bank & Trust and Ledwell Office Solutions. Volunteer applications and site request applications are open now and can be found at www.tamut.edu/bigevent. For additional information contact Michael Stephenson at 903.223.1362 or mstephenson@tamut.edu

