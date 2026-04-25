A&M-Texarkana Student Athlete Passes Away After Suffering a Medical Emergency During Competition

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Friday afternoon at the Red River Athletic Conference Track and Field Championships hosted by Xavier University in New Orleans, LA, one of the members of the Texas A&M University-Texarkana Track and Field team suffered a medical emergency during a competition and collapsed. Graycen Vargo was given immediate medical attention on site before being transferred to a local hospital where he passed away.

Graycen was a junior computer science major from Dallas, Texas, competing in his first year with the Eagles after previously competing at Jacksonville College. He was recently honored with the Eagle Excellence Award for Cross Country during the University’s annual athletic awards ceremony. The Eagle Excellence Award is presented to student athletes who made a positive impact on campus, within their teams, and in the community while exemplifying strong character and academic excellence.

“Our thoughts are with Graycen’s family, teammates, and friends as they deal with this unimaginable loss,” said A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Ross Alexander. “Graycen was a respected member of the student body and a beloved member of the Cross Country and Track and Field Teams. His presence will be greatly missed by the entire university community.”

“On behalf of the Eagle athletic department, I want to convey our heartfelt sorrow at the loss of Graycen Vargo,” said Director of Athletics Ryan Wall. “Our prayers are with the Vargo family and everyone who knew Graycen as they go through this difficult time.

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The University’s Student Counseling Services staff will be available to assist any students in need during this time.