A&M-Texarkana to Light Building Blue for World Teachers’ Day

Texas A&M University-Texarkana will illuminate its Building for Academic and Student Services with blue lights in observation of World Teachers’ Day on October 5th. The university joins the other 10 universities in the Texas A&M University System, along with the Texas A&M University Health Science Center and the RELLIS campus in Bryan in the celebration of teachers everywhere. A total of 33 iconic buildings and landmarks will be illuminated across the Texas A&M University System.

“We hope everyone takes notice and thinks about how critical teachers were not only to their own lives, but also to our collective future,” said Dr. James Hallmark, vice chancellor for academic affairs for The Texas A&M University System. “The Texas A&M University System is proud to graduate more fully-certified teachers than any public university system in Texas and, most importantly, recognizes educator preparation as one of the most significant contributions we can make to our great state.”

World Teachers’ Day was conceived by UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, in 1994. The day provides the occasion to celebrate the teaching profession worldwide, take stock of achievements and draw attention to the voices of teachers who are at the heart of efforts to attain the global education target of leaving no one behind.

“We are proud to join the Texas A&M University System in celebration of World Teachers’ Day,” said A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Emily Cutrer. We are supportive of all who answer the call to become educators and are very proud of the impact our graduates are having in their classrooms and administrative positions, as well as in many additional roles in the education system.”

“Our graduates are sought after by school districts all across Texas because they know our students are getting the tools they need to be ready on Day One in the classroom,” Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp said. “We prepare teachers to be able to make the world a better place, one child at a time.”

