A&M-Texarkana to Offer JED Campus to Support Student Mental Health and Wellness

Texas A&M University-Texarkana announced that it has joined JED Campus in support of student well-being and mental health. The program is a nationwide initiative of The Jed Foundation (JED) designed to help schools evaluate and strengthen their mental health, substance misuse, and suicide prevention programs and systems to ensure that schools have the strongest possible mental health safety nets. Part of an initiative by The Texas A&M University System, Texas A&M University-Texarkana joins nearly 500 campuses already engaged in the JED Campus program. The program reaches more than six million students in 44 states and the District of Columbia.

By joining JED Campus, Texas A&M University-Texarkana demonstrates a commitment to the emotional well-being of its students. JED Campuses embark on a multi-year strategic collaboration that not only assesses and enhances the work that is already being done but also helps create positive, lasting, systemic change in the campus community. The program provides schools with a framework for supporting student mental health, as well as assessment tools, feedback reports, a strategic plan, and ongoing support from the JED Higher Education team.

“In a post-COVID world, it is imperative that institutions focus on ensuring the well-being of their students,” said Texas A&M University-Texarkana Vice President of Student life Dr. Alytrice Brown. “At Texas A&M University-Texarkana, we are focusing on not just our students’ physical health, but also on their mental health and general well-being. We are excited about partnering with the JED Foundation to create campus-wide ‘safe space’ for our students, faculty, and staff.”

“We are thankful to be a participant in the Jed Campus initiative here at Texas A&M University-Texarkana,” said A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Ross Alexander. “Attending college is an exciting time in the life of a student, but it’s also a time of increased stress, particularly given that so many of today’s students have a great number of responsibilities outside of the classroom. We know that taking steps to ensure their mental health and overall well-being can have a major impact on their academic success.”

Texas A&M University-Texarkana’s membership in JED Campus begins with establishing an interdisciplinary, campus-wide team to assess, support and implement program, policy, and system improvements and completing a confidential, self-assessment survey on its mental health promotion, substance use, and suicide prevention efforts. Upon completion of the assessment, JED subject matter experts provide schools with a comprehensive feedback report identifying successes and opportunities for enhancements. Over the course of four years, Texas A&M University-Texarkana will collaborate with JED to help implement enhancements. All self-assessment responses and feedback reports are confidential.

For more information about JED Campus, visit https://jedfoundation.org/our-work/higher-ed/

About Texas A&M University-Texarkana:

As a member of The Texas A&M University System, Texas A&M University-Texarkana is a comprehensive regional university that provides students with academically challenging, engaging and rewarding educational experiences through quality teaching, scholarship, student support services, co-curricular programming, research, and service.

