A&M-Texarkana Unveils 2025 – 2030 Strategic Plan: The Eagle Flight Plan

Texas A&M University-Texarkana has unveiled its 2025-2030 strategic plan, the Eagle Flight Plan. The Strategic Plan serves as a roadmap for university growth in several areas, such as academic programming, athletics, student housing, and on-campus dining options. The plan provides a number of university goals and initiatives as well as a timeline for implementing them.

The Strategic Plan was developed from a collaborative effort that involved a committee of A&M-Texarkana students, faculty, staff, alumni, and community stakeholders. The plan consists of six strategic priorities, each containing a set of goals, objectives, and sub strategies. The six strategic priority areas include

• Enrollment

• Retention

• Curriculum

• Athletics

• Housing and Construction

• Economic and Community Development

“We are both proud and excited to share our 2025-2030 Strategic Plan, the Eagle Flight Plan, said Dr. Ross Alexander, Texas A&M University-Texarkana President. “During the last two years we have made tremendous progress as an institution. This strategic plan details our goals and priorities for continuing that growth over the next five years. We remain committed to serving our community and region as a catalyst for economic development by graduating highly educated leaders in fields that are in high demand.”

The A&M-Texarkana 2025-2030 Strategic Plan may be viewed in its entirety at www.tamut.edu/strategicplan.

