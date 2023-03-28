Apply Now for FREE Classes at the UA Hope-Texarkana Secondary Career & Technical Education Center

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana Secondary Career & Technical Education Center offers FREE college credit to participating high schools. If a student is entering 11th or 12th-grade next school year at one of the following high schools, they can sign up now for UAHT Secondary Career Center classes. To apply, make an appointment with your high school counselor. The application deadline is July 3, 2023.

Hope campus participating schools include:

Arkansas Virtual Academy

Blevins

Hope

Lafayette County

Nevada

Prescott

Spring Hill

To apply for the UA Hope campus secondary career center, visit https://forms.office.com/r/NCQBybkhpL.

Texarkana campus participating schools include:

Arkansas Virtual Academy

Arkansas High

Fouke

Genoa Central

Premier High School

To apply for the UA Texarkana campus secondary career center, visit https://forms.office.com/r/77b4rKDw9z.

The UAHT Secondary Career & Technical Education Center is an area secondary career center located on UA Texarkana Campus and the UA Hope campus. The Center provides area high school juniors and seniors with the unique opportunity to earn college credit while still in high school at no charge. The Center’s curriculum serves as an extension of the high school curriculum offerings by providing students with hands-on experiences in a variety of career fields taught by UAHT Faculty.

Programs of study include:

Basic Welding

Construction Technology (Seniors only)

Industrial Equipment Technology (UA Hope campus only)

Information Technology: Coding

General Health (Prerequisite for CNA and EMT)

Certified Nursing Assistant

Emergency Medical Technician

To schedule an Accuplacer exam, make an appointment with your high school counselor or career coach.

For more information, visit www.uaht.edu/secondary-career-center, or contact Mikki Curtis, Director, at 870-722-8133 or mikki.curtis@uaht.edu.

