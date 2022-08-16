Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund Accepting Spring 2023 Scholarship Applications

Advertisement

On Aug. 15 Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund, or ASPSF, began accepting scholarship applications for the Spring 2023 semester at aspsf.org/applynow. The deadline to apply is Oct. 15.

ASPSF awards scholarships up to $1,200 to eligible single parents living in Arkansas or Bowie County, Texas, who are attending college or obtaining technical training. We assist both part-time and full-time single parent students pursuing postsecondary education, including associate degrees, bachelor’s degrees, and certificate programs. Last year, ASPSF awarded more than 1,400 scholarships totaling $1.4 million across the state.

“ASPSF has provided me with the funds to help pay for my laptop, gas to and from school, and to support my daughter in extracurricular activities,” said 2021 ASPSF recipient Rachel Arnold, a nursing major at Texarkana College.

Our scholarships are flexible! Single parents can use the discretionary money to pay for the simple things that create the biggest barriers between them and their education, such as child care, gas, car repairs, laptops, utilities, etc.

ASPSF is more than a check! We provide personal support to our recipients, such as workshops — including 168 across the state last year! — and mentoring to help students be job-ready after they obtain their degree. Our staff and supporters walk alongside our recipients, supporting them through school to graduation and into sustainable employment with family-supporting wages.

Eligibility guidelines are available at aspsf.org/eligibility. In addition to being a single parent in Arkansas, criteria include having a GED or high school diploma, a 2.0 GPA, and a household income typically not more than 250% of Federal Poverty Guidelines.



For more information about ASPSF, please contact Program Manager Sandra Warren at (870) 330-7371 or swarren@aspsf.org.

About Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund: For 30 years, Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund has worked to create stronger, more educated, and more self-sufficient families. Through scholarships and services, ASPSF opens doors for low-income single parents, helping them pursue education, secure employment, and transform the future for their families. With the help of volunteers and community support, ASPSF creates multigenerational change, transforming lives for both single parents and their children. For information about scholarships, volunteer opportunities, and ways to give, visit www.aspsf.org.­­­

