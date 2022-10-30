Artwork from Redwater Elementary School Student Displayed during TASA-TASB Annual Conference

Advertisement

The work of Paisley Crosswhite, Redwater Elementary School art student, was chosen for display during the annual Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA)/Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) Fall Conference.

School districts are allowed to submit student art for consideration within the exhibit area of the conference.

Each year during the conference, the Texas Art Education Association (TAEA) presents and exhibit of Pre-K – 12th grade artwork from across the state. This conference attracts school board members, superintendents and district administrators from all of Texas. Additionally, TAEA presents an Arts Advocacy booth in the Exhibit Hall where area art teachers have the opportunity to bring their students and demonstrate quality art making in action.

Paisley is in the third grade and the daughter of Casey and Clifton

