Arkansas News

Ashdown police searching for 15-year-old runaway believed to be in Idabel

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Photo of Emberly Oglesby provided by the Ashdown Police Department
Emberly Oglesby (Photo provided by the Ashdown Police Department)

ASHDOWN, Ark. — The Ashdown Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old girl reported as a runaway.

Emberly Oglesby left her home around midnight Nov. 3 with friends her family did not know, according to the department. Police said she is believed to be in Idabel, Oklahoma.

Oglesby is white. Police did not have a description of the clothing she was wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Little River County Sheriff’s Office at 870-898-5115 or the Ashdown Police Department at 870-898-5640.

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