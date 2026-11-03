Ashdown police searching for 15-year-old runaway believed to be in Idabel

ASHDOWN, Ark. — The Ashdown Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old girl reported as a runaway.

Emberly Oglesby left her home around midnight Nov. 3 with friends her family did not know, according to the department. Police said she is believed to be in Idabel, Oklahoma.

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Oglesby is white. Police did not have a description of the clothing she was wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Little River County Sheriff’s Office at 870-898-5115 or the Ashdown Police Department at 870-898-5640.

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