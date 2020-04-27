Asian Fusion Food Truck Opens in Hooks

Advertisement

A new asian fusion food truck opened in Hooks, Texas on Monday.

Na Kitchen opened for business Monday at 500 Avenue A (Highway 82) in Hooks.

The food truck is owned and operated by Suhana Baker, a native of Malaysia and long time Lee’s China employee.

Baker said she is excited to bring something different to the area. She will be serving daily asian influenced specials from Korean bulgogi tacos to Vietnamese bánh mìs.

Monday’s opening menu includes bulgogi tacos, bulgogi hot dogs, wings, spiced fries, egg rolls, and pot stickers. With the combo special you can choose any 3 items for $12.

Na Kitchen is open from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.



