ATCOG Board Elects Three New Executive Committee Members

DeKalb Mayor Lowell Walker, Mount Pleasant Mayor Wesley Lyon II and Dana Reeves of Franklin County Water District began two-year terms on the ATCOG Executive Committee Oct. 1.

TEXARKANA, Texas — The Ark-Tex Council of Governments (ATCOG) Board of Directors has elected three directors to serve on the ATCOG Executive Committee. Their terms began Oct. 1, 2026.

DeKalb Mayor Lowell Walker, Mount Pleasant Mayor Wesley Lyon II and Dana Reeves of Franklin County Water District will each serve a two-year term on the committee. Together, the three will help guide the organization’s efforts to address regional priorities and support local governments across Northeast Texas and Miller County, Arkansas.

“We’re pleased to welcome Mayor Walker, Mayor Lyon and Dana Reeves to the Executive Committee,” said Mary Beth Rudel, ATCOG executive director. “Working alongside fellow Executive Committee members, their diverse perspectives will help strengthen regional cooperation and guide decisions that benefit all of the communities we serve.”

The Executive Committee consists of 16 members elected from ATCOG’s Board of Directors, including a president, vice president, secretary, treasurer and 12 additional members. The committee is responsible for implementing policies established by the Board of Directors and normally meets monthly to conduct council business.

The three new members join the committee under the leadership of Morris County Judge Doug Reeder, who assumed the role of ATCOG board president Oct. 1.

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