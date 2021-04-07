ATCOG Dispatcher of the Year

Advertisement

On Wednesday, April 7, 2021, members of the Ark-Tex Council of Governments (ATCOG) awarded the Dispatcher of the Year award for our area, to Meagan McBain, one of our Dispatchers at the Bi-State Criminal Justice Center/Central Records and Communications. This award is given by ATCOG to one Dispatcher who works in one of the Dispatch Centers in their region and the award is always given around the week designated as Public Safety Telecommunicators Week which this year is April 11-17, 2021.

Meagan began her career as a Dispatcher on July 14, 2014 and has flourished during her tenure, always leading by example. On February 5, 2018, she was promoted to the position of Dispatch Supervisor and as such, is responsible to make sure the Dispatchers assigned to her are accurately performing their duties in a professional manner. She currently holds an Advanced Telecommunicators License through the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE). She is the Training Coordinator for the Communications Section which requires her to review all trainees progress during the training program, in addition to her regular duties of supervising and performing the duties of a Dispatcher herself.

Often times, Dispatchers are left in the background and are not given the accolades they so much deserve. Many states across the nation are now officially recognizing Dispatchers as first responders. We are very proud of Meagan and congratulate her on this honor of being named Dispatcher of the Year