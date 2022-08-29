August 2022 Board of Trustees Meeting Covers Interlocal Government Agreement Joint Election, T-TESS Appraiser List and Painting of Tiger Learning Centers at Wake Village and Nash Locations

Advertisement

TX-TISD Board of Trustees reviewed, considered and approved the following during

the August 24, 2022 regular session:

*Approval of Interlocal Government Agreement Joint Election. In 2006, the legislature passed legislation that required entities in a county to conduct joint elections under certain

circumstances. The bond election will be one of those circumstances because it will occur on the same day as the November general election. The District and Bowie County are required to enter into a joint election agreement. It has already been approved by the county;

*Approved T-TESS Appraiser List for 2022-23. Texarkana ISD chooses to use the commissioner’s recommended teacher appraisal system, the Texas Teacher Evaluation and Support System (T-TESS) that was developed in accordance with Texas Education Code (TEC), 21.351. Annually, we adopt a list of approved appraisers within the district. District appraisers will be certified by having satisfactorily completed uniform appraiser training or recertification prior to conducting teacher appraisals;

*Approved Painting for Tiger Learning Centers at the Wake Village and Nash Locations.

The board also reviewed an amendment to the TISD 2022-23 Student Handbook.

The next meeting for the TISD Board of Trustees will be Wednesday, September 28, 2022.