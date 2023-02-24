B-29 Doc to Launch 2023 Tour Season in March 

Advertisement

The B-29 Doc History Restored Tour will open the 2023 season with two stops in Arkansas. The 10 day tour will land in Fayetteville, AR and Texarkana, AR beginning March 16 through March 26.

Both stops on the tour will include B-29 Doc Flight Experience rides, along with ground and cockpit tours of B-29 Doc, one of only two B-29 Superfortresses still airworthy and flying today.

March 16-19: Fayetteville, AR (Arkansas Air and Military Museum; Fayetteville Regional Airport) ● March 22-26: Texarkana, AR (Texarkana Regional Airport)

“We’re excited to kickoff Doc’s seventh tour season in March in two cities that are known for their outstanding warbird hospitality,” said Josh Wells, B-29 Doc executive director. “The B-29 Doc History Restored Tour is committed to honoring the men and women who served our nation during World War II and give people an up-close and personal experience with a B-29 Superfortress. Our mission is to ensure B-29 Doc and other warbirds keep history alive for generations to come.”

B-29 Doc Flight Experience tickets are on sale now for the stops in Fayetteville and Texarkana. Information about rides and flight ticket information can be found here: www.b29doc.com/rides. Specific information about each tour stop, as well as arrival dates and information about ground and cockpit tour opportunities can be found here: www.b29doc.com/events.

The remaining tour schedule for Doc in 2023 will be released soon.

Event Details for the B-29 Doc History Restored Tour in Fayetteville, AR

B-29 Doc will arrive at Fayetteville Regional Airport, Thursday, March 16, and will hosted by the Arkansas Air and Military Museum, March 17-20. Ground and flight deck tours will be available Friday, March 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., as well as Saturday and Sunday, March 18 and 19, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., following morning ride flight schedules both days. For details about B-29 Doc Flight Experience Rides, visit www.b29doc.com/rides. Admission for ground and cockpit tours will ## per person and ## per family. Public entrance for the event will be through the Arkansas Air and Military Museum, 4290 S. School Ave., Fayetteville, AR, 72701.

Event Details for the B-29 Doc History Restored Tour in Texarkana, AR

B-29 Doc will arrive at Texarkana Regional Airport, Tuesday, March 21, and will be hosted by Signature Flight Support. Ground and flight deck tours will be available Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, March 22-24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, March 25 and 26 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., following morning ride flight schedules. For details about B-29 Doc Flight Experience Rides, visit www.b29doc.com/rides. Admission for ground and cockpit tours will be $10 per person or $20 per

family. Tickets for ground tours will be available at the gate. Public entrance for the event is at 501 Airport Drive, Texarkana, AR 71854.

About Doc’s Friends and B-29 Doc

Doc’s Friends, Inc., is a 501c3 non-profit board managing the operation of the Boeing B-29 Superfortress known as Doc. Doc is a B-29 Superfortress and one of 1,644 manufactured in Wichita during World War II. It is one of only two remaining B-29s that are still airworthy and flying today. The mission of Doc’s Friends is to HONOR the men and women who sacrificed so much for the freedom of others, including those who designed, built, maintained and flew the B-29 during and after WWII. CONNECT people with the rich heritage of the B-29 and allow aviation enthusiasts to experience the thrill of a B-29 up close. EDUCATE today’s and future generations on the contributions of the Greatest Generation during wartime.

About the B-29 Doc History Restored Tour and B-29 Doc Flight Experience

Each year, B-29 Doc travels to cities across the United States to allow aviation enthusiasts a chance to B-29 Doc up-close and personal. Doc’s annual tour mission includes an average of 100 flight hours, beginning in early April and spanning through the summer until late October. Tour stops include ground and flight deck tours, as well as B-29 Doc Flight Experiences. The B-29 Doc Flight Experience will last approximately 90 minutes and include a 30-minute ride. Prior to takeoff, passengers will experience a crew briefing and learn more about the history of the B-29 and the role it played in U.S. history. Passengers will also get to hear and see the sights and sounds of engine starts and run-ups prior to takeoff.