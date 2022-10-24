Advertisement

The 6th Annual Bark At The Park will take place on Saturday, November 5th, from 9a.m.-2p.m. at the Pavilion at Spring Lake Park, also known as Kylee Sullivan Dog Park.

Dogs and cats will receive free rabies vaccinations and city registrations at the event. In addition, other vaccinations will be available for a minimal fee. All dogs will remain on leashes and all cats in their carriers.

Director of Development Services Mashell Daniel expanded on how this event has served Texarkana pet owners for several years.

“We are grateful to be able to provide this resource to our animal loving community,” Daniel said. “Last year we vaccinated 357 dogs and cats, and over the years we’ve even been able to reunite several lost pets with their owners. We hope this year will be no different!”

Rabies is fatal to animals and humans, and treatment for exposure can be very costly. The best line of defense against these kinds of diseases is proactive vaccinations. Veterinarians and animal control staff will be onsite to answer questions and provide pet care advice.

For more information on this event please call (903) 798-3535.

