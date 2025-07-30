BCBSTX and Christus reach new agreement

Sponsor

July 30, 2025 — TEXAS — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) has announced that it has reached a new agreement with CHRISTUS Health, ensuring continued in-network access to CHRISTUS hospitals, doctors, and health care facilities for its members.

The announcement comes as a relief to many patients across Texas who rely on CHRISTUS Health for their medical care. Under the new agreement, CHRISTUS Health will remain part of the provider networks for a wide range of BCBSTX insurance plans, including ParPlan, Blue Choice PPO℠, Blue Essentials℠, Blue Advantage HMO℠, select Medicaid plans, and Blue Cross Medicare Advantage (PPO and HMO)℠.

“All BCBSTX members will continue to have access to CHRISTUS Health doctors, hospitals, and other facilities at in-network rates,” the company said in a statement. “This agreement protects the interests of our members and customers and ensures uninterrupted care.”

The agreement also reaffirms a shared commitment between the two organizations to prioritize the health and well-being of patients across the region.

BCBSTX members looking for more information about in-network services or assistance with finding providers can visit www.bcbstx.com/christusnegotiation or call the number listed on their member ID card. BCBSTX