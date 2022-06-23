Beat the Heat: Texarkana, AR Cooling Stations

Advertisement
In this time of high and potentially dangerous temperatures, the city of
Texarkana, Arkansas has designated three neighborhood centers where
citizens can come to escape the heat. The three locations listed below will be
air-conditioned and have water available. For follow up questions please
contact Adam Darby at 870-779-4943 – adam.dalby@txkusa.org
Texarkana Recreation Center
1 Legion St
Texarkana, AR 71854
Monday-Friday 9:00am -6:00pm
Saturday 9:00am- Noon
Sandflat Neighborhood Center
209 E 14th Street
Texarkana, AR 71854
Tuesday-Thursday 9:00am – 2:00pm
Iron Mountain Neighborhood Center
1101 Couch St
Texarkana, AR 71854
Monday-Thursday 9:00am – 4:30pm
