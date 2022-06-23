Beat the Heat: Texarkana, AR Cooling Stations

By
Press Release
-
Advertisement

In this time of high and potentially dangerous temperatures, the city of
Texarkana, Arkansas has designated three neighborhood centers where
citizens can come to escape the heat. The three locations listed below will be
air-conditioned and have water available. For follow up questions please
contact Adam Darby at 870-779-4943 – adam.dalby@txkusa.org

Texarkana Recreation Center
1 Legion St
Texarkana, AR 71854
Monday-Friday 9:00am -6:00pm
Saturday 9:00am- Noon

Sandflat Neighborhood Center
209 E 14th Street
Texarkana, AR 71854
Tuesday-Thursday 9:00am – 2:00pm

Advertisement

Iron Mountain Neighborhood Center
1101 Couch St
Texarkana, AR 71854
Monday-Thursday 9:00am – 4:30pm

Advertisement!