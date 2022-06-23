Beat the Heat: Texarkana, AR Cooling Stations

In this time of high and potentially dangerous temperatures, the city of

Texarkana, Arkansas has designated three neighborhood centers where

citizens can come to escape the heat. The three locations listed below will be

air-conditioned and have water available. For follow up questions please

contact Adam Darby at 870-779-4943 – adam.dalby@txkusa.org

Texarkana Recreation Center

1 Legion St

Texarkana, AR 71854

Monday-Friday 9:00am -6:00pm

Saturday 9:00am- Noon

Sandflat Neighborhood Center

209 E 14th Street

Texarkana, AR 71854

Tuesday-Thursday 9:00am – 2:00pm

Iron Mountain Neighborhood Center

1101 Couch St

Texarkana, AR 71854

Monday-Thursday 9:00am – 4:30pm

