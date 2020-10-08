Benefit for Todd Works Family

Advertisement

A benefit will be held on October 17th, at Delaughter’s in Maud for the Works family. Todd Works lost his wife, Rosalie, in a house fire Friday, October 2nd. Their young son, Cam, is in Little Rock Children’s Hospital in critical but stable condition.

Kyle Delaughter said, “One of the great things about living in a small community is we get to help each other out in a time of need.”

The event begins at 10 a.m. until sold out. There will be a bake sale and all donations will be accepted.

Advertisement

For any information, please contact Jennifer Latham on Facebook.

