Blood Donors Receive Movie Tickets & Blankets!

Blood donors get to see the Christmas season’s hottest movies, on us! Volunteer blood donors will receive a FREE movie ticket voucher and a limited edition fleece blanket when they donate blood Monday, December 27, 2021 through Friday, December 31, 2021.

“The holiday season is a hard time for blood collections. LifeShare supplies over 100 hospital and medical partners with blood and plasma for the neediest among us. Blood donations typically decrease around the holidays due to travel, inclement weather, and seasonal illnesses, which is why blood donations are needed now to avert the need to postpone potential lifesaving treatments,” says Kourtney M. Washington, Director of Marketing & Communications.

Donors should be in good health, at least 110lbs, and 17 years of age. Donation appointments can be conveniently scheduled at www.lifeshare.org/give.

Vouchers will be available at LifeShare donor centers and all mobile drives 12/27/21 – 12/31/21.

