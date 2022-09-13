Advertisement

A Precautionary Boil Water Notice has been issued for the residences east of East St, south of East 9th St, west of Pinehurst St., and north of Dudley St, Texarkana, Arkansas.

This order is issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may enter the distribution system as a result of a loss in normal system pressure. The boil water order was due to a water main break caused by a broken flange located on Siebert and Washington.

Under the ‘Boil Water’ order, all affected customers must be advised that the water may be unsafe for human consumption, and water used for drinking or food preparation must be boiled briskly for one (1) minute prior to use. All ice cubes should be discarded, and only boiled water used for making ice.

This “precautionary boil water notice” will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected, an adequate disinfectant level is established throughout the distribution system and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

If you have any questions you may contact Rick Barton at (903) 798 3850 or (903) 277 0859 or Chris Cagle at (903) 798 3850 or (501) 288 5195 at Texarkana Water Utilities.

