Boil Water Notice for South of 7th Street and West of South Lake Drive Area

Due to low pressure and/or no water caused by a water main break, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Texarkana, Texas (ID 0190004) public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

Affected Area: South of 7th Street and West of South Lake Drive.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source for drinking or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for consumption. Once the boil water notice is lifted, a follow-up notice will be issued in a manner similar to this one.

Please share this information with others who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (e.g., residents of apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You may do so by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

For Questions: Contact Corey Atkinson or Chris Cagle at Texarkana Water Utilities 📍 2700 New Boston Road, Texarkana, TX 75501 📞 (903) 798-3850 If unavailable, you may also call (903) 277-0805 or (501) 288-5195 at any time.