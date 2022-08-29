Bonner Selected as Academic All-Star at UA Hope-Texarkana

Advertisement

Allison Bonner of Prescott, Arkansas, has been selected as the 2022 Academic All-Star at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. In her time at UAHT, Bonner has been awarded the Chancellor’s Scholarship, serves as a Senator-At-Large in the Student Government Association, and is a Campus Crusade for Christ member.

Allison plans to transfer to the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville to pursue a degree in Biology. Afterward, her goal is to attend the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences to become a pediatrician. Eventually, she plans to open her own clinic in southwest Arkansas. “I am so excited to be named the UAHT Academic All-Star,” Bonner said. “I always strive to do my best and to prioritize good grades. It feels nice to see my hard work pay off!”

The purpose of the Academic All-Star Program is to recognize the scholarly and service achievements of Arkansas’ two-year college students. Each All-Star will receive a $500 scholarship for their final semester at their two-year college of attendance and a full-tuition transfer scholarship to any Arkansas public four-year university.

Advertisement

Please join everyone at UAHT in congratulating Allison Bonner on her accomplishments.

