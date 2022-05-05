Booker Receives Arkansas Governor’s Distinguished Scholarship

Advertisement

Sydnie Booker, a senior at the Hope Collegiate Academy, has received the Arkansas Governor’s Distinguished Scholarship. The Governor’s Distinguished Scholarship is the most academically rigorous scholarship program for graduating seniors in Arkansas.

Only 64 students spanning nineteen counties in southwest Arkansas and just three in Hempstead County qualified for the scholarship. Students must score either a minimum composite or superscore of 32 on the ACT or 1410 on the SAT and have a minimum 3.50 academic grade point average. The scholarship pays tuition, mandatory fees, and room and board up to $10,000 per year.

“The Hope Collegiate Academy has helped me greatly improve my study skills and work ethic in school,” Booker said. “My favorite thing about the collegiate academy is the friendly staff and teachers and the excellent environment for learning that the academy provides. I am glad I chose to attend the collegiate academy because it has put me years ahead in achieving educational and career goals.” Sydnie plans to transfer to the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville to pursue a degree in nursing.

