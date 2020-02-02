Boozman Votes to Move Impeachment Trial to Next Stage

Advertisement

U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR) released the following statement regarding the vote on additional evidence in the impeachment proceedings:

“The Senate trial has allowed ample time for both sides to make their arguments, present their evidence and respond to senators’ questions. The House investigation was hasty, flawed and clearly undertaken under partisan pretenses. It is not the Senate’s responsibility to do the work the House was unwilling to do because of arbitrary deadlines and political posturing. It is time to bring this trial to a conclusion.”