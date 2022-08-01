Botox, Bubbly, & Bags: Forever Young Summer Event

Advertisement

Forever Young at Dermatology Associates will be hosting a Girls Night Out this Thursday, August 4th, 2022, from 5-7PM at their offices at 2011 Moores Lane, Texarkana, TX. Forever Young is Texarkana’s newest medical spa and is owned and operated by Board Certified Dermatologist, Dr. Jeff Young. Dr Young and his team offer a full line of med spa services including botox & disport, dermal fillers, laser hair removal and a variety of other face and body treatments including SkinPen and Hydrafacial.

“The event will have light appetizers, champagne, and we will be offering heavily discounted botox appointments throughout the event,” said Christy Young. Botox appointments are being taken now for the evening at a one night only rate of $10 per unit! Appointment times are limited, so please call ahead (903-276-5665) to reserve your time slot! A discount of 20% will also be available for all purchases made that evening for spa products (excluding kits) and spa services.

“We are really excited because we have several businesses coming to add to the fun night! Poshitively Preloved Luxury Handbags & Accessories will be coming! They have guaranteed pre owned and genuine luxury handbags. They will be offering a significant discount at the event as well! Another business coming is Lola’s, which is a boutique from Fayetteville, Arkansas where my daughter worked this summer!” said Christy.

If you are ready to kick off this back to school season or are just in need of a Girls Night Out, grab your BFF and head to Forever Young at Dermatology Associates this THURSDAY, August 4th, for an evening of Bubbly, Botox, Bags and Beautiful Clothing! What more could a girl ask for?

