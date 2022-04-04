Bowie County Intersection of US Highway 82 and FM 2148 to Receive Safety Improvements This Summer

Advertisement

The intersection of US Highway 82 and FM 2148 is scheduled to receive safety features this summer, according to plans approved in March by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

“We will be installing a traffic light there with advance warning signs. We will also add lighting and rumble strips to alert drivers to slow down in that area,” said Atlanta District Director of Transportation Operations Rebecca Wells. “The traffic signal will be connected and coordinated with railroad movements in an effort to protect motorists from rail traffic.”

Striping Technology, L.P. of Tyler was awarded the contract with a bid of $248,913.

Advertisement

Work is expected to begin in July and should take about four months to complete.

