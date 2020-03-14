Bowie County to Activate Emergency Operation Center

Advertisement



Texarkana, Texas— Judge Bobby Howell hosted a press conference today, March 13, 2020 to provide an update on the COVID 19 (Coronavirus) situation.

“Today Governor Greg Abbott declared a State of Disaster in Texas, giving local communities access to federal emergency funding,” Howell said.

“In accordance with our emergency plan, The City of Texarkana, Texas and Bowie County will open an emergency operations center on Monday, March 16th, from 8am-5pm to coordinate our response to the COVID-19 situation,” Howell said. “The EOC will remain partially activated until the situation warrants additional measures.”

Local officials continue to monitor the situation and work together to ensure the health and safety of our residents. More information will provided next week after the EOC is activated for the community.

For questions about this release, contact Lisa Thompson at 903-798-1743 or Lisa.thompson@txkusa.org.

