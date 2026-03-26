Bowie County Under Burn Ban as Fire Danger Increases

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Bowie County has implemented a burn ban prohibiting all outdoor burning due to elevated fire danger conditions.

According to information from local authorities, the ban affects all outdoor burning activities in Bowie County, with limited exceptions for burning activities related to public health and safety that are authorized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

Outdoor cooking is still permitted, but only in enclosed pits or grills.

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The burn ban also extends to neighboring counties including Miller, Cass, and Hempstead counties, according to reports.

Residents are urged to comply with the restrictions to prevent wildfires during the current dry conditions. Violations of burn bans can result in fines and criminal charges.

For more information about current burn restrictions, visit power959.com.