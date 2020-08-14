The Miller County Republican Headquarters is Now Open in Texarkana

Advertisement

Located at 1022 Arkansas Blvd, The Miller County Republican Headquarters is Texarkana’s destination for a variety of GOP merchandise.

If you have been looking for that unique conservative accouterment to complete your wardrobe or home decor, this is the place.

Advertisement

Inside you will find: Trump hats, regular and camo; Trump t-shirts, Trump Flags, Trump masks, dog-tag Trump necklaces, Trump yard signs ($5), and Trump bumper stickers ($1).



In addition to GOP gear, conversation can also be found at the Miller County Republican Headquarters. Stop-in and talk all things Trump with your neighbors.



The hours of operation are Monday – Saturday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Those hours will be extended as the election nears.

