Tiger Tail Twinkies’ Timely Return

Safe to say the world loves its Twinkies. And, let’s be honest, nobody does a comeback better than Twinkies. Hello, 2013!

Well, thanks to a deal with Walmart, there’s another Twinkie comeback on the horizon. You may recall the original Tiger Tails had a raspberry topping and coconut crème filling. The new Tiger Tail Twinkies take their cues more closely from their feline inspiration. The golden sponge cakes are filled with a fluffy orange crème filling, and each Twinkie comes wrapped in a tiger-striped package.

They’ll be available for a limited time only and are hitting Walmart shelves exclusively the week of July 21 for $2.86.

