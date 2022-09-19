Chamber Announces Total Resource Campaign

Advertisement

The Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce is preparing to launch its first Total Resource Campaign (TRC), with Sonja Hubbard, principal of the Yates Group, serving as chair. “Committed to the regional business community, I believe in the mission of the Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce and the avenues by which they seek to grow, not only our regional business environment, but also each individual business,” says Hubbard.

In explaining a Total Resource Campaign, Denis Washington says, “Through this endeavor, businesses will find increased opportunities to gain exposure among Chamber membership and stakeholders. Additionally, they will experience a greater return on investment by securing higher profile visibility in the community through Chamber programs and initiatives.”

The TRC will provide businesses, both large and small, with opportunities to reach diversified customer groups and grow their businesses. Member businesses will see a return on their investment and will be able to determine which options best suit their business needs.

Advertisement

Steve Mayo, president/CEO of Mayo Manufacturing says, “It’s important to understand the mission of companies and their actions to meet their target markets. We hope all businesses – especially smaller businesses – will see the TRC as a way to get involved in the Chamber programs with which they feel most connected.”

TRC volunteers will be contacting local business leaders about marketing opportunities that best match their needs in the coming weeks, which begins on September 21, 2022.

“We look forward to working together for the betterment of our local business community,” says Hubbard. Current sponsors of the Total Resource Campaign are Texarkana College and the Yates Group. To learn more about the program, reach out to Natalie Haywood at nhaywood@texarkana.org.

The Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce represents 800 businesses, organizations, and professionals in the greater Texarkana region. The Chamber has been active in community development, government relations, business development, membership services, and tourism for over 105 years. For additional information on the community, economic development, and membership, contact the chamber at 819 North State Line Avenue, Texarkana, Texas: 903-792-7191, or nhaywood@texarkana.org.

